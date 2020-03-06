Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,207. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

