Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.47. 605,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

