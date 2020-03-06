Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 20,474 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 285,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Store Capital stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 167,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

