Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 397 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

