Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 6,939 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $45.61. 27,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,680. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

