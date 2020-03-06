Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $718.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $868.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $827.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.64 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $866.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

