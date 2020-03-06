Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.99. 4,699,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,171. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

