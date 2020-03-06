Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

