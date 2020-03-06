Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 478,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 113,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

SNA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.21. 11,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,652. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

