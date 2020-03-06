Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 2,054,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after acquiring an additional 991,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 127,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.