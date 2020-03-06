Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

