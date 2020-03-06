Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $44.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,270.16. 201,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,167. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.05. The company has a market capitalization of $869.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

