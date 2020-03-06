Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $26.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.64. 211,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.33. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $241.74 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

