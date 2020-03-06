Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 20,062,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998,150. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

