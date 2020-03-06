Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $9 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.62. 106,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,077. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.