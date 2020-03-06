Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for about 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Knight by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 17,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,117. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

