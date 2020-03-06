Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 360,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

