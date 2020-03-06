Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after buying an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,718,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,554,000 after buying an additional 78,328 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 995,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $83.85 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.