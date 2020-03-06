Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.32. 3,842,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

