Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 12,732 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.