Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,562 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,997. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

