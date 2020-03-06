Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $346,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,312 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.97. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.