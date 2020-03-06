Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 2,197 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

