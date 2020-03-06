Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 340.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ARW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 33,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

