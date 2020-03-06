Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,394. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

