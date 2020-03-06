Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

