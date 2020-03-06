Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,649,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,474,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 746,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,829,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.