Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 1,312 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.03. 3,552,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.