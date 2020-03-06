Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 1,728 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 20,771,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,854,970. The company has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

