Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 291 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,956. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

