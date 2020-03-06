Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 76,459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

IJR traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $70.96. 589,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

