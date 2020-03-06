Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ping Identity updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 56.32. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

