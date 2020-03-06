Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,159. Pioneer Municipal High has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.