Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. 2,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $314.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

