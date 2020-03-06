PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

PPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,201. PPD has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, COO William J. Sharbaugh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 in the last ninety days.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

