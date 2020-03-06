PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PPD stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 38,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. PPD has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.23.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Insiders acquired a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 in the last ninety days.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

