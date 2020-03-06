ProAssurance Co. (PRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 354.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 275.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 3,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.63 and a beta of 0.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

