Ratecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33,508.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ratecoin has a market cap of $33,508.00 and $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

