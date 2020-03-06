Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of RF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. 832,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155,973. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,638,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,404,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

