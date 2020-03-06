Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RCKT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 11,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $962.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

