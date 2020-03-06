Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Ryerson updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.31-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

