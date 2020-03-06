SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $571,440.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

