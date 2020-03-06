Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

SAMG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 5,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

