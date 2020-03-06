Single Collateral DAI Price Tops $1.01 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $224,498.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,443,560 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

