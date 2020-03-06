Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,593. The company has a market cap of $220.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

