SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 283.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.