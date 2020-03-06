Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 9,598,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

