Status Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Neraex, ChaoEX and Gatecoin. Status has a market cap of $57.47 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, Gatecoin, DDEX, Liqui, IDEX, IDCM, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Neraex, Livecoin, Tidex, BigONE, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Koinex, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, DEx.top, Ovis, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, Gate.io, ChaoEX, ABCC, Bittrex, GOPAX, IDAX, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

