Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

