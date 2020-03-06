Stratis Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $40.91 million and $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,708,143 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Crex24, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.